Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis today said that he is not afraid of Aaditya Thackeray and his father Uddhav. Taking at a swipe at Uddhav, Fadnavis further said that 50 people were swept from under his nose & he couldn't do anything. He had said that Mumbai would burn, but not even a matchstick was burnt. Disha Salian Death Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces SIT Probe; BJP Demands Narco Test on Aaditya Thackeray

