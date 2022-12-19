External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday told Lok Sabha that we should not criticise our jawans directly or indirectly. "Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border," he said. Dr Jaishankar further said that the jawans should be respected and appreciated. Jaishankar made the statement while addressing the Lok Sabha on India-China issue. He said, "If we were indifferent to China then who sent the Indian Army to the border. If we were indifferent to China then why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?" Chinese Army Sought Unilateral Ceasefire at Yangste to Free Their 63 Soldiers Caught by Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

