The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave conditions will continue to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north-west Jharkhand, north interior Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on December 08. That said, the weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru today, December 08. Similarly, no rainfall has been projected for Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Shimla for Sunday. Weather Forecast Today, December 07: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

