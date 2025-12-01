The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane on Monday, December 1. The weather agency has issued a green alert for the above three districts of Maharashtra on Monday. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has projected no rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi today. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to receive 0.5 to 6 mm and 0.2 to 2.3 mm of rainfall on Monday. That said, Windy has not projected any rainfall for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today, December 1. Cyclone Ditwah Update: Cyclonic Storm Leaves Sri Lanka Devastated; 193 Dead, 228 Missing in Widespread Floods.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 1

Delhi Weather Today, December 1

Chennai Weather Today, December 1

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 1

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 1

Kolkata Weather Today, December 1

Shimla Weather Today, December 1

