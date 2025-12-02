On Monday, December 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that normal to below-normal temperatures are expected in central India and the adjoining northwest and peninsular regions during the three-month winter season. The weather agency also said that it is expecting four to five "extra" days of cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and some parts of Maharashtra. That said, the weather forecasting agency Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi today, December 2. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu's Chennai is projected to receive 3.9 to 13 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. However, no rain has been forecasted for Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the western Himalayan region, the foothills of the Himalayas, the northeastern states, and parts of eastern and western India may experience above-normal maximum temperatures. Cyclone Ditwah Brings Vigorous Monsoon, Heavy Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Red Alert for Several Districts.

