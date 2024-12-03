The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather forecast for Monday, December 3. In Mumbai, light to moderate rains are expected, particularly in the evening, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 30°C. Delhi will see clear skies with cooler temperatures, dropping to around 8°C at night. Chennai is likely to experience heavy to moderate rains. Bengaluru's weather will witness partly cloudy skies with intermittent showers. Hyderabad will remain mostly dry, with mild temperatures of around 22°C during the day and 16°C at night. Meanwhile, Kolkata will witness scattered rain showers and overcast skies, with temperatures between 23°C and 30°C, leading to a humid day. Cyclone Fengal Update: Met Department Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Several Parts of South India, Including North Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

