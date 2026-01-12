The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, January 11, said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 12 and 13, with cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on January 14, with a reduction thereafter. The weather agency further added that dense fog conditions are very likely to continue during morning hours over northwest India and Bihar during the next five days. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi for today, January 12. On the other hand, Bengaluru is projected to receive 0.4 to 0.9 mm of rainfall, with 0.3 to 6 mm of rain in Chennai on Monday. However, Windy has also issued a rainfall warning for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today. Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog, Warns of Cold Wave for January 11-12; AQI Remains Poor (Watch Videos).

