The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, July 29. According to the weather office, Delhi can witness light to moderate rainfall. That said, no rainfall has been projected for Chennai and Bengaluru. On the other hand, light showers are possible in Hyderabad, whereas Kolkata is expected to receive 1 to 4.77 mm of rainfall on July 29. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is most likely to receive 0.2 to 2 mm of rain on Tuesday. Rajasthan School Holiday on July 28 and 29: Ahead of Heavy Rainfall Prediction in State, Government Announces School Closure.

