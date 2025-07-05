The country has been observing varied weather conditions, with some states experiencing rainfall while others, reeling under a heatwave, await the monsoon to arrive. That said, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, July 2, predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi and several other regions over the next week. Mumbai and Delhi metro cities are expected to receive light to heavy rainfall today, July 5. While 2.2 to 9 mm of rain is likely in Mumbai, Delhi can experience 0.4 to 4.3 mm of rainfall, reports weather forecasting service Windy. Chennai and Bengaluru are projected to witness light rainfall on Saturday. On the other hand, 3.7 mm of rain has been predicted for Hyderabad and 0.8 to 77 mm of rainfall in Kolkata. Windy has forecasted 0.3 to 0.9 mm of rainfall for Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh. India Rains, Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light to Heavy Showers Across Country in Coming Week.

