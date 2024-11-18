The weather in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is likely to be clear, with the maximum city witnessing temperatures between 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, whereas Delhi will experience temperatures between 20 to 28 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Bengaluru and Chennai are likely to receive light rainfall today, November 18. According to Windy, Bengaluru will witness 0.2 mm of rainfall, whereas the weather is most likely to be clear in Chennai. The weather in Telangana's Hyderabad and West Bengal's Kolkata are also likely to be clear with temperatures ranging between 21 to 29 degrees Celsius in both metro cities.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 18

Delhi Weather Today, November 18

Bangalore Weather Today, November 18

Chennai Weather Today, November 18

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 18

Kolkata Weather Today, November 18

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)