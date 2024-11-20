The weather in Mumbai and Delhi today, November 20, are likely to be clear with both cities witnessing temperatures between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similarly, the Southern cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru are also likely to witness clear skies with the temperatures in Bangalore ranging between 19 to 27 degrees Celsius and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius Telangana's capital city. On the other hand, Chennai is expected to receive light rainfall of 0.2 mm today. Miles away in West Bengal, Kolkata is set to experience clear skies with temperatures ranging between 20 to 29 degrees Celsius. Fog Warning: IMD Predicts Dense Fog Conditions in UP, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in Its Latest Weather Forecast; Check Dates.

