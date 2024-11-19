The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, November 19, shared weather updates and forecasts for a few states amid the rising air pollution in Delhi. IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in the isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh in the late night of November 19 and early morning of November 20, with dense fog conditions on November 21. Besides, the weather agency said that dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in night and morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab till November 21. On the other hand, dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in several areas of Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. Weather Forecast Today, November 19: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Fog Warning for Uttar Pradesh

Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh in late night of 19th/early morning of 20th November and dense fog condition on 21st November.#imdweatherupdate #visibilityalert #fogalert #densefog #verydensefog #up #uttarpradesh… pic.twitter.com/TLzcRrdlVB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 19, 2024

Fog Warning for Punjab

Dense fog conditions is very likely to prevail in night/ morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab till 21st and dense to very dense fog conditions during late night of 21st to early morning of 24th November.#imdweatherupdate #visibilityalert #fogalert #densefog #verydensefog… pic.twitter.com/8Ccvx7nK9D — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 19, 2024

Weather Forecast for Haryana-Chandigarh

Dense fog conditions is very likely to prevail in night/ morning hours in isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh till 21st and dense to very dense fog conditions during late night of 21st to early morning of 24th November#imdweatherupdate #visibilityalert #fogalert #densefog… pic.twitter.com/6CGNotwx8T — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 19, 2024

Dense Fog Conditions Very Likely in Himachal Pradesh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)