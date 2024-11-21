The weather in metro cities Mumbai and Delhi is most likely to be clear today, November 21. Both cities are likely to experience temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius and 16 to 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather in the southern cities of Bengaluru and Chennai is also likely to be clear, with temperatures between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius in Bangalore and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius in Tamil Nadu's capital city. In Telangana's Hyderabad, the temperature is likely to be between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius, with clear skies and gusty winds. On the other hand, Kolkata will also observe clear skies with temperatures ranging between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius.

