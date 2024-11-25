On November 25, expect varied weather across major Indian cities. Mumbai will see overcast skies with temperatures around 26.78°C, signaling a cool and cloudy day. Kolkata will have scattered clouds and a comfortable 24.77°C, ideal for outdoor activities. Chennai, at 27.58°C, will experience broken clouds with mild humidity. Bengaluru, at a pleasant 24.16°C, will share similar broken cloud patterns. Hyderabad will remain partly cloudy with a temperature of 25.76°C. Ahmedabad, with a high of 27.73°C and a few clouds, promises clear visibility. Delhi, with clear skies and 26.04°C, is set for a bright, sunny day, perfect for winter outings.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 25

Delhi Weather Today, November 25

Chennai Weather Today, November 25

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 25

Kolkata Weather Today, November 25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)