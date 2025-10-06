The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, October 6. The weather agency has predicted moderate rainfall in the above districts of Maharashtra for Monday. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is likely to receive 0.2 to 1.3 mm of rain, whereas Delhi is projected to witness 0.4 to 5 mm of rainfall. Similarly, Chennai is expected to receive 0.6 mm of rain with no rainfall predicted for Bengaluru. On the other hand, Hyderabad is forecasted to observe 0.5 to 1.8 mm of rainfall, with 0.4 to 5 mm of rain predicted for West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata. That said, Shimla is expected to witness 0.3 to 10 mm of rain on October 6. Cyclone Shakhti Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Shakti Moves West-Southwest, IMD Issues Warning for Maharashtra; Check Real-Time Status Here.

