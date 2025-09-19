The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, September 19. As per the weather forecast, light to moderate rain is very likely in the above districts of Maharashtra on Friday (September 19). According to weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai will receive 0.2 to 1.7 mm of rainfall today, whereas Delhi is expected to witness light showers. Chennai will receive 0.2 to 10 mm of rain while Bengaluru is projected to observe 0.2 to 1.1 mm of rainfall on Friday. On the other hand, 0.2 to 0.7 mm of rain is forecasted for Hyderabad and 0.2 to 3.7 mm of rainfall for Kolkata city. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is projected to receive 0.5 to 1.5 mm of rainfall today. Meanwhile, IMD has forecasted widespread rain across Tamil Nadu. The weather agency has warned of heavy rainfall in at least 21 districts due to atmospheric circulation and other weather conditions. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital; IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky With Light Rain From September 17 to 19 (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, September 19

Delhi Weather Today, September 19

Chennai Weather Today, September 19

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 19

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 19

Kolkata Weather Today, September 19

Shimla Weather Today, September 19

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)