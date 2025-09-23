The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for today, September 23. As per the weather agency, all three districts will receive thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places. Mumbai will likely receive light showers whereas no rain has been predicted for Delhi for Tuesday. On the other hand, weather forecasting service Windy has projected 0.8 mm of rainfall for Chennai, 0.3 to 4.9 mm of rain for Bengaluru, 0.2 to 0.3 mm rainfall in Hyderabad and 0.4 to 10 mm of rain in Kolkata on September 23. That said, no rainfall has been predicted for Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla for today. Telangana Weather Update and Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for State, Traffic Snarls As Hyderabad Faces Waterlogging After Heavy Showers (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, September 23

Delhi Weather Today, September 23

Chennai Weather Today, September 23

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 23

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 23

Kolkata Weather Today, September 23

Shimla Weather Today, September 23

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)