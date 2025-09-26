Weather across India shows mixed conditions today. Mumbai faces intermittent showers with cloudy skies, with a yellow alert for moderate rain. Delhi remains clear and hot, 33°C-36°C. Chennai sees partly cloudy skies, temperatures around 36°C. Bengaluru expects light to moderate rain. Hyderabad under orange alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Shimla stays mostly clear, while Kolkata also faces an orange alert due to heavy rain, especially in South 24 Parganas. Authorities advise residents to stay updated and take precautions. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City, Disrupts Traffic Movement (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, September 26

Delhi Weather Today, September 26

Chennai Weather Today, September 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 26

Kolkata Weather Today, September 26

Shimla Weather Today, September 26

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)