Weekend Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh From Friday 8 PM Till Monday 7 AM To Curb Rise in COVID-19 Cases:

Weekend lockdown to be imposed in UP on Saturdays & Sundays. Lockdown will come into effect on Friday 8 pm & continue till Monday 7 am. Only essential services will be allowed. Night curfew will remain imposed in all districts: Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secy, Home Dept — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2021

