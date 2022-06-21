Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil spoke to the media about the newly emerged political turmoil in the state. "We're minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes. It's a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations," Patil said.

Check Tweet:

