West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP's Nirupam Mukherjee Attempts Suicide on Railway Tracks Fearing Locket Chatterjee Will Give 'Ticket to Mafia' From Saptagram.

Watch: BJP Worker Nirupam Mukherjee Attempts Suicide

WATCH: “I’ve been a political worker for 35 years. But now #LocketChatterjee wants to give ticket to a mafia” alleges #BJP’s Nirupam Mukherjee. pic.twitter.com/d2Iy2ieW8U — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) March 16, 2021

