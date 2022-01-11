Kolkata, January 11: Ahead of municipal corporation elections in four civic bodies of West Bengal namely Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandannagar and Siliguri on January 22, 2022, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the State Election to submit an affidavit within 48 hours to inform it about the number of containment zones in poll-bound areas and number of officials to be deployed on poll duty. The next hearing in the matter is on January 13, Thursday.

West Bengal: Calcutta High Court asks State Election Commission to submit an affidavit within 48 hours to inform it about the number of containment zones in poll-bound areas & number of officials to be deployed on poll duty Next hearing on Jan 13 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)