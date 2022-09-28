On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court declared the 'Duare Ration', a scheme run by the state govt, as illegal against the National Food Security Act. The 'Duare Ration' scheme was launched by the West Bengal government under which ration items were provided at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. Dr Om Shrivastav Dies: Aditya Thackeray Offers Condolences on Passing of Renowned Infectious Disease Specialist and COVID-19 Warrior.

Duare Ration Scheme Illegal

