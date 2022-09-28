Dr. Om Shrivastav, a renowned infectious disease expert and a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force, died around 10 am at Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday. He breathed his last at the age of 55. Aditya Thackeray took to Twitter to offer his condolences. Thackeray wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Dr. Om Shrivastav. In his role as the member of State COVID Task Force, he rose up to serve the people in midst of the pandemic. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones."

Aditya Thackeray Offers Condolences:

