West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to discuss the release of financial dues to the state. The meeting is centred around the disbursement of funds related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). During her visit from December 18 to 20, Mamata Banerjee expressed her intent to address the allocation of funds for the 100-day work scheme. The Chief Minister stated that she has formally requested time to discuss these matters with the Prime Minister and will be accompanied by some Members of Parliament during the meeting. MGNREGA Funds: Have Written to PM Narendra Modi Asking for Time To Meet Him, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Stoppage of Funds.

CM Mamata Banerjee Set To Meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial to meet PM Modi over the fund related issue on December 20. (PTI File Photo) pic.twitter.com/4tvm9KQNLC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

