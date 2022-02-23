West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had a word with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on the arrest of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Mamata expresses support after ED (Enforcement Directorate) arrest NCP leader in Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, expresses support after the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/Da7FDslNAa — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

