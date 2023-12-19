A massive fire broke out today, December 19, in a paper mill located in Howrah's Ranihati area in West Bengal. The incident has resulted in extensive damage, as a video shows firefighters battling the fierce blaze. The situation is currently under control as firefighting operations are actively underway. Further details about the incident are awaited. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts At A Warehouse in Howrah, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Engulfs Howrah Paper Mill

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out in a paper mill in Howrah's Ranihati area. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/9p7vnhaThi — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a paper mill in #Howrah, West Bengal. Fire brigade at the spot. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/DtlrtazVzl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

