Man Jumps Inside Lion's Cage in Kolkata Zoo:

A man entered inside lion's cage & got injured in a zoo in West Bengal "At about 11 am today, one mentally disabled person jumped into the lion's cage and injured himself. He's hospitalized with a minor injury, doing fine", says Alipore Zoological Garden Director Ashish Kumar pic.twitter.com/pWzv7TK1um — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

