The West Bengal government on Tuesday lifted night curfew in Nadia and Hooghly Districts of state on 12th, 13th November, 2021 on the occasion of upcoming 'Jagadhatri Puja' celebrations.

Lifting night curfew restrictions, the West Bengal government has allowed night movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am during these days for Nadia and Hooghly Districts only.

West Bengal | Night curfew lifted in Nadia & Hooghly Districts on 12th & 13th November on the occasion of 'Jagadhatri Puja': State Government pic.twitter.com/colh8vegRP — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

