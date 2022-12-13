In a shocking incident, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Balurghat threw chairs at the block development officer (BDO) inside the chamber on Monday. The BDO suffered injuries to his head and hand. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed inside the chamber. Meanwhile, police have launched a probe into the incident. Viral Video: Caught Taking Bribe, Cop Swallows Currency Notes in Haryana’s Faridabad (Watch Video).

BJP Leader Throws Chairs at BDO:

WB : बालुरघाट में नाराज BJP नेता ने BDO पर फेंकी कुर्सियां, BDO हुआ घायल ◆ घटना CCTV में हुई कैद pic.twitter.com/SYXLanr9Gx — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 13, 2022

