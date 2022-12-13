A police sub-inspector in Faridabad, Haryana swallowed currency notes, to avoid being trapped by the vigilance team. Reportedly, the cop took a bribe from a person in exchange for initiating action on his complaint of buffalo theft. However, he was caught by the vigilance team. On spotting them, the cop started swallowing the cash to avoid getting trapped. The video was recorded by an onlooker on their phone. Madhya Pradesh: PWD Official Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe from Contractor in Bhopal.

Cop Swallows Currency Notes:

