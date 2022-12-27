Rishabh Pant has been dropped from the Indian team's ODI and T20I squads that are slated to compete against Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series in January 2023. The left-hander is yet to replicate the success he has had in Tests, in both limited-overs cricket for India and has been ignored from both squads. In ODIs, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been chosen as wicketkeeper batters. In T20Is, Kishan is the lone wicketkeeper in the squad to face Sri Lanka. Cricket Year Ender 2022: From Dominance in Bilaterals To Struggle in Multi-Nation Tournaments, a Look at How Men in Blue Fared This Year.

Rishabh Pant Dropped from India's ODI and T20I Squads: Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped from India's white ball squads — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)