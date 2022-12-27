India's squad for the three-match T20I series has been announced and Hardik Pandya, on expected lines, has been picked as captain of the side. Seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are absent from this young Indian squad, which also features the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Mavi. Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was recently signed by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2023 auction, was also named. BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee Comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik to Meet on December 30 in Mumbai.

India's T20I squad vs Sri Lanka:

