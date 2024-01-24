Jwala, a Namibian Cheetah, has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This comes weeks after another cheetah, Aasha, gave birth to her cubs at Kuno. Earlier, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had congratulated all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers while sharing the news that Jwala has given birth to three cubs. However, he made the correction in his recent tweet on Wednesday, January 24, informing that the big cat has actually given birth to four cubs. “Wildlife wonders! As frontline wildlife warriors managed to get closer to Jwala, they found she has given birth to four, not three, cubs. This has increased our joy several times over. Congratulations all. We pray the cubs thrive and prosper at their home in India”, he wrote in the caption of the heartwarming video. Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah 'Jwala' Gives Birth to Three Cubs in Kuno National Park, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Shares Video.

Namibian Cheetah Jwala Gives Birth to Four Cubs

Wildlife wonders! As frontline wildlife warriors managed to get closer to Jwala, they found she has given birth to four, not three, cubs. This has increased our joy several times over. Congratulations all. We pray the cubs thrive and prosper at their home in India. pic.twitter.com/0zJj8Cxnna — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)