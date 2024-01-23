In a heartening development at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on January 23, Namibian Cheetah 'Jwala' gave birth to three cubs, as shared by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on his social media handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). This joyful news follows closely after another Namibian Cheetah, Aasha, welcomed her own cubs on January 3. Bhupender Yadav wrote in his tweet, "Kuno’s new cubs! A Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive." Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah 'Aasha' Gives Birth To Three Cubs in Kuno National Park, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Shares Video.

Namibian Cheetah 'Jwala' Gives Birth to Three Cubs

Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive… pic.twitter.com/aasusRiXtG — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 23, 2024

