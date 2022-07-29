The two pilots who lost their lives in the MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan last evening have been identified as Wing Commander M Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal. The twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft which was on a training sortie from Uttarlai airbase in Rajasthan, crashed on Thursday evening, killing both pilots.

Wing Commander M Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal are the two pilots who lost their lives in MiG-21 fighter aircraft crash in Barmer, Rajasthan last evening.

