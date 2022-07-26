Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have revealed the slogan for the showpiece event to be 'Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux', which translates to English as 'Games Wide Open’. This slogan would also be the same for the Paralympic Games too.

With two years to go from the opening ceremony of the 2024 #ParisOlympicGames, organisers have revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the shared slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. pic.twitter.com/WtJwHRsyTv — IANS (@ians_india) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)