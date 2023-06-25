A video footage showing a daughter-in-law allegedly thrashing her mother-in-law over a property dispute is going viral on social media. The 40-second video clip shows the daughter-in-law allegedly attacking her mother-in-law and then going on to bite her. As per the post, the daughter-in-law allegedly beat her mother-in-law over a property dispute. The incident is said to have taken place in Gujarat's Surat. The viral video clip also shows a man, who appears to be the woman's father-in-law trying to intervene and stop the fight. However, his efforts fail as the daughter-in-law continues to thrash her mother-in-law. The video also goes on to reveal the bite marks on the elderly woman's face. Roads Melt in Surat! Recent Videos of Pedestrians, Riders Struggling As Rising Temperature Melted Bitumen on Streets Go Viral Again.

Daughter-in-Law Attacks Mother-in-Law in Surat

Daughter-In-Law beats up and bites old mother-in-law in a fight over property. Take action against her @CP_SuratCity pic.twitter.com/8zr8RhDkUA — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 25, 2023

