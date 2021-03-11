After launching the biggest Kidney Dialysis Hospital in the country, DSGMC now launches the cheapest MRI, CT Scan, Ultra Sound & Digital X-Ray facility at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex in Delhi. The MRI costs just Rs 50. 

