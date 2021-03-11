After launching the biggest Kidney Dialysis Hospital in the country, DSGMC now launches the cheapest MRI, CT Scan, Ultra Sound & Digital X-Ray facility at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex in Delhi. The MRI costs just Rs 50.

Media Invite After launching biggest Kidney Dialysis Hospital of country, DSGMC now launching cheapest MRI, CT Scan, Ultra Sound & Digital X Ray facility Date : March 11, 2021 Time : 11.00 AM Venue : Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex Kindly cover it pic.twitter.com/Yv1nZOm2Tl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 10, 2021

MRI सिर्फ़ ₹50 में गुरुद्वारा श्री बंगला साहिब में तैयार किया गया ये वर्ल्ड क्लास डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर कल संगत के समर्पित कर दिया जाएगा जहाँ ग़रीब और ज़रूरतमंद परिवार MRI की सुविधा केवल 50 रुपये में पा सकेंगे pic.twitter.com/gxVK3VJeQh — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)