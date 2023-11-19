In a bizarre incident, a spectator wearing a free Palestine t-shirt entered the cricket ground during the India vs Australia ICC CWC 2023 final match in Ahmedabad. Pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. The photos and videos show the spectator wearing a free Palestine t-shirt and Palestine flag face mask entering the cricket ground during India vs Australia World Cup final match. The viral clips and pictures also show the spectator trying to hug India's batsman Virat Kohli after intruding into the game. Goosebumps Guaranteed! Fans Sing India's National Anthem At the Start of IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

Spectator Enters Cricket Ground

BREAKING: Spectator wearing Free Palestine t-shirt and Palestine flag face mask enters cricket ground during India vs Australia World Cup final match #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/sFzMmH4EKS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 19, 2023

Security Breach during India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final

#ICCCricketWorldCup | Security breach during the India versus Australia ICC World Cup 2023 Final match, in Ahmedabad after a spectator entered the field to meet Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ZuvXlHMWp0 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Stop Bombing Palestine

🚨 A child having Palestine flag on his shirt and motto "stop bombing palestine" breached the field to meet Virat Kohli !#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/Xe7xJhoVsu — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM) November 19, 2023

