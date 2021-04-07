On the occasion of World Health Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols. "At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit", the Prime Minister said.

