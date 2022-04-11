The World Medical Association on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to stop the high number of attacks on physicians and other health personnel in the country. The letter comes following the suicide of physician Dr. Archana Sharma.

Check tweet:

Following the suicide of a physician, the World Medical Association has written to Prime Minister urging him to stop the high number attacks on physicians and other health personnel in the country, reads the letter of IMA pic.twitter.com/POgQAJGK8A — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

