Ministry of Health has launched a Green Ribbon Initiative on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2021. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged citizens to wear a green ribbon to create awareness about mental health. He also said that on World Mental Health Day 2021 let's pledge to end stigma associated with mental illness. Mental health is an integral part of overall well-being. Identifying Mental Health issues is important so that timely action can be taken against it. Good mental health enables you to make more meaningful contributions to society, said the health minister. Indian Helplines are now available for Counselling.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)