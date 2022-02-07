"Opposition party (Congress) can oppose me but why are they opposing the Fit India Movement? It is no surprise that you were voted out of the league in many states years ago, I think you all have made up your mind of not coming into power for the next 100 years, PM Narendra Modi said in Lok Sabha.

You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years: PM pic.twitter.com/APo12ubXcI — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)