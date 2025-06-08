YouTuber Manish Kashyap (Manish Kasyap), who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April last year, officially resigned from the saffron party. Manish Kashyap announced his decision during a Facebook Live session. In an emotional address, the popular YouTuber said that he is no longer an active member of the BJP. "I couldn’t protect myself while being in the BJP. How can I help others?" he said while explaining his reasons for stepping away. During the Facebook live session, Manish Kashyap gave a hint of being let down by the party. He also suggested that his role within the BJP had become ineffective. Last year, Manish Kashyap joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Anil Baluni. According to reports, Kashyap is likely to join Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party; however, there has been no official confirmation about the same. YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP in Presence of Manoj Tiwari, Says 'Lalu Family Looted Bihar' (Watch Videos).

YouTuber Manish Kashyap Officially Resigns from BJP

