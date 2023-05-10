Aaj Tak news channel, along with Axis My India, will release the exit poll results of Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 today. Aaj Tak exit poll results of Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 will be live streamed on YouTube. Voting in 224 seats of Karnataka Vidhan Sabha was held earlier today. The official results will be declared on May 13. Ahead of the results, Aaj Tak-Axis My India exit poll results will predict the outcome. Will the BJP retain power in Karnataka? Will the Congress wrest power? Will the JD(S) emerge as kingmaker again? Aaj Tak exit polll results will try to give answers to these questions. Watch Aaj Tak Karnataka exit poll results below. India TV-CNX Opinion Poll of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress May Emerge As Single Largest Party in Poll-Bound State, but Not Get Majority.

