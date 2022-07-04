Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday said that all MLAs who voted in his government's favour today during the floor test, will support Droupadi Murmu in Presidential polls. "Sharad Pawar is a big leader, but whatever he says is just the opposite of fact," he said. Shinde also expressed confidence saying that his government will complete 2.5yrs of governance. "Next time, we'll have 200 MLAs, 100 ours & 100 BJP's," Shinde said.

Check tweet:

