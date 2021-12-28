New Delhi, December 28: On the occasion of former finance minister and BJP's stalwart leader Arun Jaitley's 69th birth anniversary, leaders from political parties and other prominent personalities tweeted in the memory of one of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) most influential leaders. Arun Jaitley, who was also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha (2009-2014) when the UPA was in power, is remembered for his oratory skills, and was one of the most TV-friendly faces from the BJP. He was also close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is said to have turned to the lawyer-politician in times of need and advice. Jaitley had also mastered the art of making friends across party lines and shared cordial relations with many members of the House. He was a mentor of sorts for many MPs who were elected to the House after the Modi wave in 2014, that saw the NDA storm back to power after a 10 year interval.

Here Are The Tweets Remembering And Paying Tributes To The Former Finance Minister

Remembering my dear friend Shri Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary today. He was a towering intellectual, an outstanding parliamentarian, able administrator, legal luminary & gifted orator. His selfless service to the nation will be always remembered. #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/B6YATauPkG — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 28, 2021

An excellent orator, an outstanding leader & the most kind human being. My tributes to the great Shri #ArunJaitley ji on his birth anniversary! pic.twitter.com/vJPjBiNREp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 28, 2021

Took Dad's blessings & paid floral tribute to him at @arunjaitley Park, New Delhi. I miss him almost every day. However, I know his spirit lives on through his words, ideals & most importantly deep love for his family!@BJP4India #ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/rjR3pE2EbH — Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi (@sonalijaitley) December 28, 2021

Fondly remembering former Finance Minister of India Shri #ArunJaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His valuable service to the nation and immense contribution to the growth of BJP will be cherished forever. pic.twitter.com/DkLYj7xblu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)