Polling began today for the crucial 2025 assembly by-elections in five constituencies—Nilambur (Kerala), Ludhiana West (Punjab), Kaliganj (West Bengal), and Visavadar and Kadi (Gujarat). Voter turnout and security arrangements are being closely monitored as these seats are considered significant for the respective ruling parties and opposition. The Election Commission has confirmed that counting of votes and results will be declared on June 23. Assembly By-Elections 2025 Dates Announced: Election Commission Announces By-Polls Dates for 5 Seats in 4 States; Polling on June 19 and Counting of Votes on June 23.

Assembly By-Elections 2025

Polling begins for the assembly by-elections in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, Kaliganj in West Bengal, and Visavadar and Kadi in Gujarat. The results will be declared on 23 June. pic.twitter.com/Wp2udg68ta — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2025

