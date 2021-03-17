Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Releases List of Candidates For Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases candidates list for Tamil Nadu and Kerala polls and for third phase of Assam polls pic.twitter.com/Cuw3vHo7OQ — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)